Cardinal quarterly operating earnings rise

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO Aug 4 Cardinal Health (CAH.N) posted higher quarterly operating results on Thursday as revenue in its pharmaceutical segment rose 10 percent, helped by acquisitions.
Earnings from continuing operations grew to $207.3 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $193.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
Net earnings were 58 cents per share, compared with 62 cents a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $26.76 billion. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.