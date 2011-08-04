Cardinal quarterly operating earnings rise

CHICAGO Aug 4 Cardinal Health (CAH.N) posted higher quarterly operating results on Thursday as revenue in its pharmaceutical segment rose 10 percent, helped by acquisitions.

Earnings from continuing operations grew to $207.3 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $193.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,

Net earnings were 58 cents per share, compared with 62 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $26.76 billion. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)