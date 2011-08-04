UPDATE 3-Cardinal quarterly profit up; outlook sinks stock

* Operating EPS 59 cents vs Street view 58 cents
* Revenue up 9 percent at $26.76 billion
* 2012 forecast is just shy of Street view - analysts
* Stock down 2.8 percent
(Adds detail from conference call; updates stock price)
By Debra Sherman
CHICAGO, Aug 4 Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N)
posted higher quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as
revenue in its pharmaceutical segment rose 10 percent, but a
disappointing forecast for fiscal 2012 sent its shares lower.
For the year ending in June, the drug wholesaler forecast
earnings per share of $3.04 to $3.19 from continuing
operations, which excludes about 14 cents to write down the
value of acquisition-related intangible assets.
Cowen and Co analyst Charles Rhyee said the outlook was
just shy of what many analysts were expecting. He said
Cardinal's medical business was taking a hit from higher
commodity prices, such as resins, cotton, latex and rubber,
used to manufacture gloves, gowns, shoe covers and other
medical supplies it sells to hospitals.
Cardinal shares fell 2.8 percent to $41.02 in midday New
York Stock Exchange trading, tracking a generally weaker broad
market.
Lazard Capital Markets analyst Tom Gallucci said Cardinal,
whose management is generally viewed as conservative, could
upgrade its outlook in coming quarters.
"We continue to see upside to Cardinal's estimates from
capital deployment, margin improvement in the medical segment,
and greater-than-expected contributions from recent
acquisitions," Bernstein Research analyst Helene Wolk wrote in
a research note.
In the pharmaceutical segment, revenues are expected to
grow in the low-to-mid-single digits in fiscal 2012, the
company said, benefiting from generic launches such as
cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.
The outlook for the medical segment reflects strong revenue
growth, but continued pressure from higher commodity prices and
weak utilization trends, analysts noted.
During a conference call, management said utilization
trends remain sluggish because of the economy.
In the fourth quarter ended on June 30, earnings from
continuing operations rose to $207.3 million, or 59 cents per
share, from $193.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected 58 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,
Net earnings were 58 cents per share, compared with 62
cents a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $26.76 billion.
Revenue from the pharmaceutical segment totaled $24.5
billion, fueled by acquisitions and good demand for generic
drugs. Revenue from the medical segment rose 7 percent to $2.3
billion.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John
Wallace and Andre Grenon)