UPDATE 3-Cardinal quarterly profit up; outlook sinks stock

* Operating EPS 59 cents vs Street view 58 cents

* Revenue up 9 percent at $26.76 billion

* 2012 forecast is just shy of Street view - analysts

* Stock down 2.8 percent (Adds detail from conference call; updates stock price)

By Debra Sherman

CHICAGO, Aug 4 Cardinal Health Inc (CAH.N) posted higher quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as revenue in its pharmaceutical segment rose 10 percent, but a disappointing forecast for fiscal 2012 sent its shares lower.

For the year ending in June, the drug wholesaler forecast earnings per share of $3.04 to $3.19 from continuing operations, which excludes about 14 cents to write down the value of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Cowen and Co analyst Charles Rhyee said the outlook was just shy of what many analysts were expecting. He said Cardinal's medical business was taking a hit from higher commodity prices, such as resins, cotton, latex and rubber, used to manufacture gloves, gowns, shoe covers and other medical supplies it sells to hospitals.

Cardinal shares fell 2.8 percent to $41.02 in midday New York Stock Exchange trading, tracking a generally weaker broad market.

Lazard Capital Markets analyst Tom Gallucci said Cardinal, whose management is generally viewed as conservative, could upgrade its outlook in coming quarters.

"We continue to see upside to Cardinal's estimates from capital deployment, margin improvement in the medical segment, and greater-than-expected contributions from recent acquisitions," Bernstein Research analyst Helene Wolk wrote in a research note.

In the pharmaceutical segment, revenues are expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single digits in fiscal 2012, the company said, benefiting from generic launches such as cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

The outlook for the medical segment reflects strong revenue growth, but continued pressure from higher commodity prices and weak utilization trends, analysts noted.

During a conference call, management said utilization trends remain sluggish because of the economy.

In the fourth quarter ended on June 30, earnings from continuing operations rose to $207.3 million, or 59 cents per share, from $193.8 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S,

Net earnings were 58 cents per share, compared with 62 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $26.76 billion.

Revenue from the pharmaceutical segment totaled $24.5 billion, fueled by acquisitions and good demand for generic drugs. Revenue from the medical segment rose 7 percent to $2.3 billion. (Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John Wallace and Andre Grenon)