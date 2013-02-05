Cardinal profit up on generic drugs, medical products

Feb 5 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings had risen 16 percent, driven by increased sales of generic medicines and medical products such as surgical gowns and instruments.

Net earnings in the second quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $303 million, or 88 cents a share, from $262 million, or 75 cents a share, a year earlier.

Earnings from continuing operations excluding one-time items rose to 93 cents a share from 81 cents.