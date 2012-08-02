Cardinal 4th-quarter profit rises, revenue flat

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Aug 2 Cardinal Health Inc said on Thursday its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings rose, but revenue remained flat as gains in its medical segment were offset by a decline in its pharmaceuticals business.
Net profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose to $236 million, or 68 cents a share, from $202.7 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Earnings from continuing operations excluding one-time items rose to $255 million, or 73 cents a share, from $207.3 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings on that basis of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was unchanged at $26.8 billion. Analysts were on average expecting revenue of $27.3 billion.
The company forecast earnings for fiscal 2013, excluding one-time items, of $3.35 a share to $3.50 a share.
Analysts have been expecting earnings of $3.54 a share, on revenue of $105.8 billion.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.