Cardinal Health profit beats market estimates as margins improve

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
* Expects full-year adj earnings/shr of $3.45-$3.60
* 4th-qtr earnings/shr $0.79 vs est $0.77
Aug 1 Cardinal Health Inc reported an adjusted quarterly profit that beat market estimates due to margin expansion in its wholesale drug and medical supply businesses.
The Dublin, Ohio-based company forecast earnings, excluding one-time items, of $3.45 to $3.60 per share for the full fiscal year. Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.55 per share.
The company posted a net loss of $586 million, or $1.72 per share, for the fourth quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $236 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
The loss was due to a non-cash charge of $829 million related to a goodwill impairment in the company's nuclear pharmacy services division.
Earnings from continuing operations, excluding one-time items, rose to 79 cents per share from 73 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $25.4 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $24.56 billion.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.