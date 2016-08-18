UPDATE 1-United Bankshares to buy Cardinal Financial in $912 mln deal

(Adds details)
Aug 18 United Bankshares Inc said it
would buy rival lender Cardinal Financial Corp in an
all-stock deal worth about $912 million, strengthening its
position in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.
United Bankshares said it will offer 0.71 shares for each
share of Cardinal Financial.
The price represents 2.24 times Cardinal Financial's
tangible book value on June 30, United Bankshares said on
Thursday.
"Cardinal is one of the most successful community banks in
the country and has a significant presence in one of the best
markets in the United States," United Bankshares' Chief
Executive Richard Adams said.
"We reinforce our position as the largest locally
headquartered community bank."
Cardinal Financial, which has total assets worth $4.2
billion, had a market value of about $883.9 million as of
Wednesday's close. Its offices are in Virginia, Maryland and
Washington, D.C.
United Bankshares, which is headquartered in Washington,
D.C., and Charleston, West Virginia, said the deal will bump up
its assets to about $20 billion.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods was United Bankshares' financial
adviser while Bowles Rice LLP provided its legal counsel.
Sandler O'Neill & Partners served as financial adviser to
Cardinal, while LeClairRyan was its legal counsel.
