Cardinal Health to buy medical supplier Assuramed for $2.07 bln

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc said it plans to acquire Assuramed, a privately held direct-to-home medical supply distributor, for about $2.07 billion.
The acquisition will be financed with $1.3 billion in new senior unsecured notes and cash, and is expected to close by early April.
Cardinal Health said the deal would add 2 cents to 3 cents per share to adjusted earnings fiscal 2013 if the deal closes in early April.
The company estimates the deal would add at least 18 cents per share to adjusted earnings in fiscal 2014.
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.