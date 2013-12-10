版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 11日 星期三 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal Health shares up 3.5 pct, CVS Caremark up 1.6 pct on JV announcement

NEW YORK Dec 10 Cardinal Health Inc : * Shares up 3.5 percent, CVS Caremark up 1.6 percent on jv announcement
