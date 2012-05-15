BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
May 15 Cardinal Health Inc agreed to a two-year suspension for shipping controlled substances from its Lakeland, Florida, distribution center as part of a litigation settlement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the company said on Tuesday.
Cardinal also agreed to improve anti-diversion procedures. The Lakeland facility will remain open and other operations will continue, Cardinal said.
Cardinal Chief Executive Officer George Barrett said in a statement that the agreement "allows us to put this matter behind us."
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.