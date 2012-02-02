UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health raises 2012 profit forecast

* Q2 adj EPS from cont ops $0.81 vs est of $0.76/shr

* Q2 rev rises 7 pct to $27.01 bln vs est $26.89 bln

Feb 2 Cardinal Health reported better-than-expected adjusted operating earnings from continuing operations, helped by strong sales in its pharmaceutical business, and the drug wholesaler raised its full-year adjusted earnings outlook.

For 2012, the company expects to post adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 a share from continuing operations, up from its prior forecast of $3.04 to $3.19 a share.

For October-December, the company's adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to $281 million, or 81 cents a share, from $256 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $27.01 billion, helped by a 6 percent rise in its pharmaceutical business.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 76 cents a share from continuing operations on revenue of $26.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.08 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.