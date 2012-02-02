UPDATE 1-Cardinal Health raises 2012 profit forecast

* Q2 adj EPS from cont ops $0.81 vs est of $0.76/shr
* Q2 rev rises 7 pct to $27.01 bln vs est $26.89 bln
Feb 2 Cardinal Health reported
better-than-expected adjusted operating earnings from continuing
operations, helped by strong sales in its pharmaceutical
business, and the drug wholesaler raised its full-year adjusted
earnings outlook.
For 2012, the company expects to post adjusted earnings of
$3.10 to $3.20 a share from continuing operations, up from its
prior forecast of $3.04 to $3.19 a share.
For October-December, the company's adjusted earnings from
continuing operations rose to $281 million, or 81 cents a share,
from $256 million, or 73 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $27.01 billion, helped by a 6
percent rise in its pharmaceutical business.
Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings of 76
cents a share from continuing operations on revenue of $26.89
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $43.08 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.