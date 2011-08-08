UPDATE 1-Cardiome reports loss as revenue drops

(In U.S. dollars)

TORONTO Aug 8 Cardiome Pharma Corp (COM.TO) on Monday reported a quarterly net loss as revenue tumbled and research and development costs rose.

The Canadian drug development company's net loss amounted to $7.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $4.6 million, or 8 cents, in the same quarter last year.

Revenue dropped to $400,000 from $12.4 million.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)