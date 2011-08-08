UPDATE 1-Cardiome reports loss as revenue drops

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO Aug 8 Cardiome Pharma Corp (COM.TO) on Monday reported a quarterly net loss as revenue tumbled and research and development costs rose.
The Canadian drug development company's net loss amounted to $7.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $4.6 million, or 8 cents, in the same quarter last year.
Revenue dropped to $400,000 from $12.4 million.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: