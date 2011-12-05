UPDATE 4-FDA staff say CardioMEMS device works

* CardioMEMS device for heart failure meets study goals
* FDA staff warn of potential bias in company study
* Stakeholder St Jude shares rise about 3.9 percent
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 U.S. health regulators
on Monday said a CardioMEMs implant for treating heart failure
met its main safety and effectiveness targets but warned of
potential bias in the company's research.
A Food and Drug Administration staff review of the
CardioMEMS Champion HF Monitoring System also questioned the
clinical significance of trial results showing that the
wireless product reduced costly hospitalizations among heart
failure patients.
But industry analysts brushed aside the questions and
predicted the Champion system would win backing from an outside
FDA panel of experts who are scheduled to review it at a
hearing on Thursday.
The expert panel's conclusions could determine whether
CardioMEMS is acquired by stakeholder, St. Jude Medical Inc. , which has an exclusive option to acquire the 81
percent of the Atlanta start-up it does not already own,
analysts say. St. Jude couldn't be reached immediately for
comment.
Shares in the St. Paul, Minnesota medical device maker
closed up about 3.9 percent to $37.21 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
FDA approval would make Champion the first permanently
implanted monitor for advanced heart-failure patients on the
market, with a sales potential that analysts say could reach $1
billion in the domestic U.S. market and up to $2 billion
abroad.
That could depend on how Thursday's panel views FDA
staff questions about the CardioMEMS research.
"I don't think this is enough to torpedo it," said Mizuho
Securities USA analyst Michael Matson, who scaled back his odds
on a panel recommendation to 60 percent from 75 percent.
"But the hearing will probably be a little more
controversial than people first thought," he told Reuters.
WIRELESS SENSORS
A company-funded clinical study showed a statistically
significant reduction in hospitalizations among 270 heart
failure patients whose treatment was guided by readings from
the device's wireless sensors implanted in their hearts via
catheter.
The sensors measure pressure in the heart and transmit the
findings to computers monitored by physicians and patients.
FDA staff asked the advisory committee to comment on the
clinical significance of the findings, including an 8.2 percent
risk reduction in the proportion of patients who were
hospitalized.
But Matson said the main issue would likely be the question
of research bias raised by treatment recommendations from
CardioMEMS nurses. FDA staff said the recommendations, which
nurses e-mailed and telephoned to scientific investigators
conducting the study, went beyond the research protocols.
FDA staff said CardioMEMS' involvement may have helped
minimize the number of hospitalizations among patients in the
study's treatment group.
"FDA is concerned that the study results may be biased and
that the ability to interpret study results may be
compromised," staff said in an addendum to the review.
In a response filed with the FDA, CardioMEMS said the
regulatory agency has produced no evidence that its actions
were inappropriate or led to biased results.
"Email alerts had no discernible impact on the outcomes in
the treatment group. The investigators acted independently of
the email recommendations offered for their consideration and
continued to get excellent outcomes," the company said.
The elimination of costly hospitalizations could be a
powerful selling point among regulators.
The cost of treating elderly patients with chronic
illnesses, including heart disease, is a major driver of
spending for Medicare and Medicaid, the national healthcare
programs for the elderly and the poor, respectively.