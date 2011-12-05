FDA staff--CardioMEMS device meets top study goals

WASHINGTON Dec 5 A U.S. Food and Drug Administration review of CardioMEMS' device for treating heart failure found it has met its main safety and effectiveness goals, based on trial results.

But the FDA questioned on Monday how clinically significant the findings are for the CardioMEMS Heart Failure Pressure Measurement System, which undergoes an FDA panel review on Thursday.

Medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc has a 19 percent stake in CardioMEMS, an Atlanta-based startup. Shares in St. Jude rose 5.7 percent, as analysts said the initial FDA review suggested a favorable recommendation.