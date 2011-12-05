FDA staff--CardioMEMS device meets top study goals

WASHINGTON Dec 5 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration review of CardioMEMS' device for treating heart
failure found it has met its main safety and effectiveness
goals, based on trial results.
But the FDA questioned on Monday how clinically significant
the findings are for the CardioMEMS Heart Failure Pressure
Measurement System, which undergoes an FDA panel review on
Thursday.
Medical device maker St Jude Medical Inc has a 19
percent stake in CardioMEMS, an Atlanta-based startup. Shares
in St. Jude rose 5.7 percent, as analysts said the initial FDA
review suggested a favorable recommendation.