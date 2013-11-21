版本:
中国
2013年 11月 21日

BRIEF-CardioVascular Systems prices public offering of common stock

Nov 20 Cardiovascular Systems Inc : * Prices public offering of common stock * Says public offering of 2.6 million common shares priced at $30.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
