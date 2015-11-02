Bristol-Myers to buy private drugmaker for up to $2 bln

Nov 2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would buy privately held drug developer Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal worth up to $2.07 billion, to gain access to a heart failure treatment.

Bristol-Myers said on Monday it would pay up $300 million upfront and that it expected the deal to hurt full-year profit by 12 cents per share. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)