Visa, Mastercard execs say debit card use to grow

* Debit now 40 percent of consumer purchases -Visa exec

* New rules will not curb rising debit use

By Joe Rauch

LAS VEGAS, Nov 2 Debit and ATM executives for MasterCard Inc (MA.N) and Visa Inc (V.N) said on Wednesday they expect debit card use to grow, despite new U.S. government rules that cap fees banks can charge merchants.

Executives for the world's two largest payment processors said at an industry conference on Wednesday that consumers will increasingly use debit cards for everyday purchases, despite fears their use could be curbed due to price caps introduced by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law's Durbin amendment.

"Consumers are flocking to debit cards because they are intrinsically superior to checks," said Leland Englebardt, Mastercard's group head for global network products, overseeing the company's ATM business.

Englebardt was part of a panel at the ATM, Debit and Prepaid Forum, an annual industry conference.

The Durbin amendment caps so-called interchange fees, or what banks and payment processors can charge merchants at 21 cents per transaction, roughly half what the previous industry average.

The cut could lead to banks and payment processors from allowing debit card transactions for smaller, everyday purchases, some analysts projected.

Several large U.S. banks, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), proposed -- and then scrapped -- plans to impose monthly debit card fees to offset the lost revenue.

The new price cap went into effect on Oct. 1.

Now roughly a month into the new rule, executives on the panel said they all saw a slight uptick in debit card processing during October.

Kimberly Lawrence, Visa's head of consumer products strategy and execution, said the San Francisco-based payment processing company projects debit transactions make up about 40 percent of consumer purchases, and will continue to grow.

"Regulation doesn't change any of those factors," she said.

(Reporting by Joe Rauch, editing by Bernard Orr)