BRIEF-Cardtronics prices private offering of $250 mln of convertible senior notes due 2020

Nov 20 Cardtronics Inc : * Prices private offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2020 * Convertible notes have initial conversion rate of 19.1022 shares of co's

stock per $1,000 principal amount of the convertible notes * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
