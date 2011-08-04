UPDATE 1-Cardtronics Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.32
* Q2 revenue $147.3 mln vs est $143.7 mln
* Sees FY11 adj EPS $1.26-$1.31 vs est $1.23
* Sees FY11 rev $598-$605 mln vs est $571.9 mln
* Shares up 7 pct after market (Follows alerts)
Aug 4 Cardtronics Inc posted a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher transactions from its ATMs in the UK and the United States, and forecast a full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street expectations.
Shares of the ATM and multi-line financial services kiosk provider, which has a market value of $757.6 million, were up 7 percent at $22.99 in after-market trade. They closed at $21.55 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
The Houston-Texas based company expects a full-year adjusted profit of $1.26-$1.31 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, the company's net income rose 6 percent to $8.7 million. It posted an adjusted net income of 34 cents per share.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $147.3 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $143.7 million. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
UPDATE 5-US court blocks Anthem-Cigna merger, dealing blow to consolidation
Feb 8 A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc's proposed $54 billion merger with smaller rival Cigna Corp, derailing an unprecedented effort to consolidate the country's health insurance industry.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks at 18-month highs as China rises
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.