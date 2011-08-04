UPDATE 1-Cardtronics Q2 profit beats Street

* Q2 adj EPS $0.34 vs est $0.32

* Q2 revenue $147.3 mln vs est $143.7 mln

* Sees FY11 adj EPS $1.26-$1.31 vs est $1.23

* Sees FY11 rev $598-$605 mln vs est $571.9 mln

* Shares up 7 pct after market (Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Cardtronics Inc posted a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher transactions from its ATMs in the UK and the United States, and forecast a full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street expectations.

Shares of the ATM and multi-line financial services kiosk provider, which has a market value of $757.6 million, were up 7 percent at $22.99 in after-market trade. They closed at $21.55 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

The Houston-Texas based company expects a full-year adjusted profit of $1.26-$1.31 per share. Analysts were expecting $1.23, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company's net income rose 6 percent to $8.7 million. It posted an adjusted net income of 34 cents per share.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $147.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $143.7 million. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)