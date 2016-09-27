Ride-hailing company Careem says profitability in sight

* Has 90,000 drivers across Middle East, North Africa and
Pakistan
* Now has more than 4 million registered users
* Will become profitable in 2017 or 2018, co-founder says
* In talks with investors over funding for expansion
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Sept 27 Ride-hailing service Careem is
targeting profitability next year or in 2018 and is in talks
with potential investors about its latest fundraising plans,
co-founder Mudassir Sheikha told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company, which has a larger market share than rival Uber
in most of the 32 cities in the Middle East, North
Africa and Pakistan region in which it operates, aims to expand
in new markets including Oman and a number of North African
countries, managing director Mudassir Sheikha said.
Launched in Dubai in 2012 by Sheikha and fellow McKinsey &
Co alumni Magnus Olsson, Careem has a fleet of 90,000-plus
drivers and more than four million users registered through its
mobile app but has yet to make a profit.
"This type of business requires a fair amount of investment
to break even," Sheikha said. "We are looking at next year or
the year after for profitability."
Though dwarfed by Uber, Careem raised $60 million last
November through an investment led by private equity company
Abraaj Group and expects to surpass that with its next
fundraising round, Sheikha said.
"Given the growth of the business and projections for future
growth we do not see fundraising as an issue," he added, though
he gave no indication on timing for the next fundraising.
The company counts Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group
as its largest investor and has also received backing
from STC Ventures, an independently managed venture capital fund
that has the Saudi Telecom Company as anchor investor.
Cairo, Karachi and Riyadh are among Careem's largest
markets, with demand particularly strong among women in the
latter because Saudi Arabia bars women from driving.
Careem faces stiff competition, however. Uber, which
launched services in Abu Dhabi in 2013, said last year that the
Middle East and North Africa contained some of its
fastest-growing markets and that it planned to invest $250
million to expand in the region.
Careem and Uber suspended services in Abu Dhabi on Aug. 27
after many of their drivers were stopped by authorities over
violations of regulations, sources told Reuters at the time.
Sheikha said Careem's suspension was because the company
needed to obtain clarification over the type of licence its
drivers required to operate on Abu Dhabi's roads. Services
resumed after a "handful of days", he said.
(Editing by David Goodman)