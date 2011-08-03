UPDATE 1-Career Education Q2 new enrollment down, shares fall

(Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Career Education's second-quarter profit beat market expectations, but new student enrollment fell 14 percent at its colleges, as the for-profit education provider was hurt by changes to its enrollment practices and higher competition.

Most for-profit colleges have seen a drop in new students as they change enrollment practices to comply with tougher new regulations linking access to federal aid with students' ability to repay debt.

Career Education, which runs the American InterContinental University, Le Cordon Bleu North America and Sanford-Brown colleges among others, has about 101,700 students enrolled at its colleges.

Net income fell to $55.4 million, or 73 cents a share, from $64.3 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago.

The company earned 74 cents a share from continuing operations.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $482 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 65 cents a share on revenue of $504.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company closed at $21.87 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. They were down 4 percent in after-market trade.