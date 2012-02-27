UPDATE 1-Career Education swings to 4th-qtr loss

* Q4 loss/shr $1.64 vs EPS $0.15 year ago
Feb 27 Career Education Corp
swung to a fourth-quarter loss, as the for-profit education
company failed to boost new student sign-ups at its colleges.
The company, whose chief executive quit in November amid
findings of improper placement practices, said it has taken
"extensive corrective measures" to fix the problem.
The findings of improper placement practices and increased
accreditation risks can lead to closure of certain
programs and schools and can further push down student
enrollment and hamper profitability.
The company, which runs the American InterContinental
University, Le Cordon Bleu North America and the Sanford-Brown
colleges, said new student enrollment for the quarter fell 24
percent.
New enrollment of Career Education has declined consistently
for the last four quarters, as the company made changes to
comply with the education rules. These rules were enforced after
investigation found high debt and low job rate at most
for-profit colleges.
Of late, the uncertainty surrounding the economy is putting
off student to take on any debt to go to schools.
Margins at the company fell to 4.5 percent from 16.3 percent
last year.
For the October-December quarter, the net loss was $120.5
million, or $1.64 a share, compared with a net income $12.1
million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales fell 17 percent to $439.5 million.
Shares of the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company closed
at $11.20 on Monday on the Nasdaq. They have lost 30 percent
after the findings on placement rate fraud were reported by the
company in November.