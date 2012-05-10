UPDATE 1-Career Education profit beats estimates

May 10 Career Education Corp's profit beat analysts' estimates, but new student enrollments declined for the sixth straight quarter.

New student sign-ups fell 27 percent for the March quarter -- their sharpest fall yet.

Enrollments at for-profit colleges have taken a hit after they were forced to tighten admission standards in response to a two-year-long U.S. government crackdown on high levels of student debt.

Career Education has also come under pressure after investigations last year found several of its colleges reporting false placement rates to attract students. Its stock has lost about 60 percent of its value since then.

First-quarter income from continuing operations fell to $46.4 million, or 69 cents per share, compared with $70.6 million, or 92 cents per share.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $434.1 million.

Earnings include 18 cents per share insurance recovery related to the settlement of claims under certain insurance policies, the company said.

Analysts expected 25 cents per share and revenue of $429.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company rose 7 percent to $7.50 in after market trade. They closed at $7 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.