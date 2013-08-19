Career Education settles NY probe into placement rates

BRIEF-Wells Fargo announces Community Reinvestment Act rating
* Says "disappointed" with the office of comptroller of currency's final rating of bank
Aug 19 Career Education Corp has agreed to pay $10.25 million to settle a New York probe in which the for-profit education company was accused of inflating job placement rates to lure prospective students into attending its schools.
The settlement was announced on Monday by Eric Schneiderman, the state's attorney general.
It requires the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company to make $9.25 million in restitution to students, pay a $1 million penalty, and change how it calculates and verifies placement rates.
Career Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
NEW YORK, March 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday denied for the second time in less than three weeks a request to bring to market a first-of-its-kind product tracking bitcoin, the digital currency.
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA's drug for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, a product widely seen as the most important growth driver for the two companies.