版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 20日 星期二 05:07 BJT

Career Education settles NY probe into placement rates

Aug 19 Career Education Corp has agreed to pay $10.25 million to settle a New York probe in which the for-profit education company was accused of inflating job placement rates to lure prospective students into attending its schools.

The settlement was announced on Monday by Eric Schneiderman, the state's attorney general.

It requires the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company to make $9.25 million in restitution to students, pay a $1 million penalty, and change how it calculates and verifies placement rates.

Career Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐