版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 23日 星期三 04:25 BJT

Sun Communities to buy Carefree Communities for $1.68 bln

March 22 Real estate investment trust Sun Communities Inc said it would buy privately held Carefree Communities Inc for about $1.68 billion from an affiliate of Centerbridge Capital Partners.

The deal will expand Sun Communities' manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities in California and Florida. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐