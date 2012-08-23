CORRECTED-CareFusion recalls another infusion pump

(Corrects headline of Aug. 22 story to show that CareFusion,
not the FDA, voluntarily initiated the recall. Also adds detail
about the potential malfunction in paragraph three)
Aug 22 U.S. health regulators announced a recall
of CareFusion's Alaris pump module Model 8100, saying a
potential keypad malfunction in the infusion pump could cause
serious injury or death.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected pump
modules, used for delivering a variety of fluids, drugs and
blood products to patients, were manufactured between October
2011 and February 2012.
According to the recall notice, CareFusion identified a
potential problem whereby the overlay on the pump module's
keypad could detach, possibly allowing for fluid ingress into
the assembly that could cause infusion to stop.
The FDA classified the action as a Class I recall on its
website, meaning that the defective units could cause serious
harm to a patient's health.
Earlier this month, the FDA had announced a Class I recall
of another CareFusion pump, the Alaris PC unit Model 8015,
citing a malfunction in its power supply board.
Shares of CareFusion closed at $26.61 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)