CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CareFusion Q2 profit meets, trims upper-end of outlook

Feb 2 Medical device maker CareFusion reported a quarterly profit in line with analysts' estimates for the second straight quarter, as higher sales of its drug infusion and dispensing systems helped offset declining procedure volumes.

However, the company trimmed the upper end of its full-year 2012 adjusted earnings per share forecast by 5 cents to $1.75 to $1.85. It also kept its full-year revenue growth outlook.

Medical device makers have been grappling with low procedure volumes for months now, as patients in a weak U.S. economy avoid expensive treatments due to high insurance deductibles and co-payments or lack of health coverage.

Quarterly revenue for the procedural solutions segment fell 5 percent.

Second-quarter income from continuing operations was $95 million, or 42 cents per share, compared with $73 million, or 32 cents per share, in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, earnings were 44 cents per share, matching the average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $915 million, slightly above analysts' average forecast of $914.2 million.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $24.14 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.