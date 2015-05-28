Becton Dickinson exploring sale of surgical instruments unit-sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 28 Medical equipment supplier
Becton, Dickinson & Co is exploring a sale of its V.
Mueller surgical instruments business following its $12 billion
acquisition of peer CareFusion Corp, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based has hired investment bank
JPMorgan Chase & Co to assist with a potential sale,
which could fetch around $500 million, the sources said this
week. They asked not to be named because the matter is private.
A Becton Dickinson representative said the company is
conducting a strategic review of all of its businesses and no
decisions have been made. A spokeswoman for JPMorgan declined to
comment.
A sale would come as Becton Dickinson looks to shed non-core
assets after its acquisition of CareFusion closed in March.
Becton Dickinson is also expected to sell its respiratory
business later this year, the sources added.
Cost-related healthcare reforms, including those mandated
under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, have spurred
consolidation among U.S. health systems and hospitals, the main
customers for suppliers of medical equipment.
Other large recent medical device deals include Medtronic
Plc's $43 billion acquisition of Covidien and Zimmer
Holdings Inc's planned $13 billion purchase of Biomet
.
