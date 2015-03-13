Becton Dickinson wins EU approval for $12 bln CareFusion buy

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
BRUSSELS, March 13 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co gained European Union approval on Friday for its $12.2 billon bid for peer CareFusion Corp after regulators said the market would continue to be highly competitive following the deal.
The acquisition, announced in October last year, was one of several high-profile deals in the healthcare sector in recent months. CareFusion makes infusion pumps and other medical devices.
"Several strong players will continue to exert competitive pressure on the merged entity in these markets," the European Commission said, referring to infusion pumps and intravenous sets.
The EU antitrust watchdog also pointed to the merged company's moderate market shares as another reason for nodding the deal through. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC