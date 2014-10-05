Becton Dickinson to acquire Carefusion for $12.2 bln in cash, stock

Oct 5 Medical equipment supplier Becton
Dickinson & Co has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp
, a maker of infusion pumps and other medical devices,
for $12.2 billion in cash and stock, marking the latest
multibillion-dollar healthcare sector deal.
Becton said on Sunday it would pay a total of $58.00 a share
- $49.00 in cash and 0.0777 of a share of Becton Dickinson - for
each share of CareFusion, representing a premium of 26 percent
to the closing price on Oct. 3.
The acquisition, which has been recommended by the boards of
both companies, is aimed at combining the two U.S.-based
companies' complementary product lines in drug delivery and
administration while extending their geographical reach.
Becton said the transaction is expected to provide
double-digit earnings growth, on an adjusted basis, in the first
full year, and is also expected to be accretive to net earnings
in fiscal year 2018.
The deal, subject to regulatory and CareFusion shareholder
approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close
in the first half of next year.
At closing, the companies said Becton Dickinson shareholders
will own around 92 percent of the combined company and
CareFusion shareholders will own around 8 percent.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)