UPDATE 1-Becton Dickinson to buy CareFusion for $12 bln in cash, stock

(Adds background, CEO comments)
By Deena Beasley
Oct 5 Medical equipment supplier Becton
Dickinson & Co has agreed to buy CareFusion Corp
, a maker of infusion pumps and other medical devices,
for $12.2 billion in cash and stock, marking the latest
multibillion-dollar healthcare sector deal.
Becton said on Sunday it would pay a total of $58.00 a share
- $49.00 in cash and 0.0777 of a share of Becton Dickinson - for
each share of CareFusion, representing a premium of 26 percent
to the closing price on Oct. 3.
The acquisition, recommended by the boards of both
companies, is aimed at combining the two U.S.-based companies'
complementary products for preparing, administering and
monitoring patient medications while also extending their
geographical reach.
BD makes products to deliver and administer drugs, like
disposable needles, syringes and IV (intravenous) catheters,
while CareFusion makes products to store the drugs and to
deliver them, such as infusion pumps.
A combined company "could improve patient safety plus reduce
costs at the same time," said Vincent Forlenza, Becton
Dickinson's chairman, chief executive officer and president in a
telephone interview.
Cost-related healthcare reforms, including those mandated
under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, have spurred
consolidation for U.S. health systems and hospitals, the main
customer for both Becton Dickinson and CareFusion.
"This is an industry that from a customer perspective is
consolidating," said Kieran Gallahue, CareFusion's chairman and
CEO. "Healthcare systems around the globe are looking for
companies that can bring greater scale to them - it is a way to
drive down costs while improving safety at the same time."
Forlenza said Becton's geographic reach - around 60 percent
of its sales are outside of the United States and 25 percent of
sales are in emerging markets - offers a strong platform for
products from CareFusion, which currently relies on the domestic
market for 75 percent of its revenue.
Becton said the transaction is expected to provide
double-digit earnings growth, on an adjusted basis, in the first
full year, and will be accretive to net earnings in fiscal year
2018.
The deal, subject to regulatory and CareFusion shareholder
approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close
in the first half of next year.
At closing, the companies said Becton Dickinson shareholders
will own around 92 percent of the combined company and
CareFusion shareholders will own around 8 percent.
Healthcare companies have been merging at a record pace,
with year-to-date activity topping $346 billion, compared to
$212 billion in the year-ago period, Thomson Reuters data
showed as of September.
Recent large deals have included AbbVie Inc's
planned $54 billion acquisition of Shire Plc and
Medtronic Inc's planned acquisition of Covidien Plc
for $43 billion. AstraZeneca Plc, meanwhile,
fended off a $118 billion takeover attempt by Pfizer Inc
.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)