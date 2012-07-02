版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 3日 星期二 04:42 BJT

CareFusion recalls infant breathing product

July 2 Medical device maker CareFusion said it has recalled its AirLife Infant Breathing Circuit products because they could develop cracks during use, causing a leak in the closed ventillation system.

The products being recalled were manufactured between June 1, 2010 and February 3, 2012.

The company said there have been no reports of patient harm associated with the products.

