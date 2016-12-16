版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 17日 星期六 06:09 BJT

Carestream Health wins $571 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

WASHINGTON Dec 16 Carestream Health Inc, a unit of Onex Corp, has been awarded a $571 million U.S. defense contract for radiology systems, accessories and training, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐