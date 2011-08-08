UPDATE 1-Carestream, Caliper settle patent infringement suits

Aug 8 Carestream Health Inc said it settled two patent infringement lawsuits with Caliper Life Sciences and the companies agreed to dismiss their respective claims and counterclaims.

The companies also agreed that Carestream will not sell certain optical imaging systems covered by patents licensed by Caliper, and Carestream will not assert that Caliper's Lumina XR system infringes any of Carestream's patents in the current configurations.

In the first lawsuit, filed in February 2010, Caliper alleged that Carestream's marketing and sales of its instrument systems infringed seven imaging patents licensed to Caliper's unit Xenogen by Stanford University.

The second suit, filed in July 2010 by Carestream, alleged that Caliper's Lumina XR system infringed a Carestream imaging patent.

Both the companies make digital imaging systems for in-vitro and in-vivo imaging.

Carestream Health was formed in 2007 when Onex Corp bought Eastman Kodak Co's health group and renamed it, according to the company website.

Caliper shares closed at $7.95 Friday on Nasdaq, while Onex closed at C$32.83 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)