Cargill to stop selling crop inputs in Black Sea region

CHICAGO Feb 17 Cargill Inc will stop selling agricultural products known as crop inputs to farmers in the Black Sea region, as the global trader continues to cut back operations in the face of sliding commodity prices.

The 150-year old company, one of the world's largest privately held corporations, is in the middle of a restructuring aimed at improving the way it responds to commodities market swings.

Crop inputs refer to products including seeds and fertilizer that farmers use to produce crops. Cargill did not specify which inputs it sells in the Black Sea region.

The company said it will immediately start winding down its crop input business in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Romania, and completely exit the business by the end of May, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The company "has been unable to realize many of the expected synergies between origination and crop inputs" in the region, the statement said.

The move will probably impact about 180 people, according to Cargill, which said it will still buy and trade grains and oilseeds in the region.

Cargill last year launched a restructuring that included job cuts.

Last month, the company said it would close its London shipping office. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bill Rigby)