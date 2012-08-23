Cargill says to open Brazil biodiesel plant this month

SAO PAULO Aug 23 Global grains trading
powerhouse Cargill Inc will open a biodiesel plant in Brazil's
Mato Grosso do Sul state by the end of August, the company's
vice president of corporate affairs in Brazil, Valeria
Militelli, said on Thursday.
Cargill, one of the largest soybean exporters in
Brazil, announced an investment of some 130 billion reais,
($64.5 million) in the plant located in the Tres Lagoas
municipality in 2010.
Brazil's young biodiesel industry, that began about a half
decade ago, is small compared to its vast ethanol market, but it
benefits from a mandated 5 percent blend in all commercial
diesel. Soybean oil makes up about 85 percent of the feedstock
for its production.
Biodiesel production in Brazil lags that in neighboring
Argentina, where export companies including Cargill have joined
local firms in exploiting Argentine soy fields to make
biofuels.
Brazil is the world's No. 2 soybean producer behind the
United States and ahead of Argentina.