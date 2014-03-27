版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 27日 星期四 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Cargill to stop trading activities in European power and gas, global coal markets

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Cargill - energy, transportation and metals division of cargill, cargill etm, will close its european power & gas trading and global coal businesses

* Cargill ltd - changes come after a thorough review of its strategy to offer distinctive, long-term value to its customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐