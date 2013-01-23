版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Cargill and Arasco to create starches and sweeteners jv in Saudi Arabia

LONDON Jan 23 Cargill Inc : * - Cargill and arasco to create starches and sweeteners joint

venture in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐