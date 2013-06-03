Cargill to expand rail capacity at Saskatchewan grain elevator

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 3 Cargill Ltd
will double the rail-loading capacity at its
Rosetown, Saskatchewan grain elevator and crop input facility to
100 rail cars, Canada's third-largest grain handler said on
Monday.
The latest expansion comes after Cargill made a similar
announcement in December for its nearby Kindersley, Saskatchewan
facility. Saskatchewan is the Canadian province that grows the
most wheat and canola.
Construction for the Rosetown expansion will start this
month and is expected to be complete by autumn, Cargill said in
a statement. Cargill Ltd, the Canadian arm of Minnesota-based
Cargill Inc, did not disclose the cost.