Cargill to close Winnipeg grain elevator

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 21 Cargill Limited said on Tuesday that it will close a grain elevator and crop input facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, because the facility is outdated.

Cargill said it will close its Winnipeg East facility on March 1. The site consists of an 8,000-tonne elevator, a sales outlet for crop inputs such as seed and chemicals, and a dry fertilizer plant and shed.

The facility has five full-time employees.