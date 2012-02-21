版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 22日 星期三 01:40 BJT

Cargill to close Winnipeg grain elevator

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 21 Cargill Limited said on Tuesday that it will close a grain elevator and crop input facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, because the facility is outdated.

Cargill said it will close its Winnipeg East facility on March 1. The site consists of an 8,000-tonne elevator, a sales outlet for crop inputs such as seed and chemicals, and a dry fertilizer plant and shed.

The facility has five full-time employees.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐