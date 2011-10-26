CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Cargill confirms clubroot in Saskatchewan

* Clubroot cuts canola yields

* Cargill restricting access to disease sites (Corrects information from Cargill to say the disease was found in two disease observation nurseries and removes incorrect statement that the diseased canola was a Cargill variety)

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 26 Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] said on Wednesday it has confirmed the presence of clubroot disease in two disease observation nurseries in north-central Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan government confirmed clubroot was found in the same two locations earlier this month. [ID:nN1E7940FA]

Cargill noticed symptoms of the disease while evaluating plants in the western Canadian province and sent samples to an independent lab for analysis, the company said in a release.

Clubroot has ravaged European crops for centuries and was first detected a decade ago in Alberta, the main Canadian province affected by the disease.

Clubroot prevents the canola plant's roots from taking in nutrients and water, cutting yields on average about 25 percent. It can stay in the soil for up to 20 years.

Canada is the world's top exporter of canola, a rapeseed variant.

Cargill said it has restricted access to the area where the diseased plants were found and is working with the Saskatchewan government. (Reporting by Rod Nickel)