Cargill CEO takes on additional role of executive chairman

CHICAGO, Sept 10 Cargill Inc's chief executive officer will take on the additional job of executive chairman in the latest shift among senior management at the commodity trading house.

CEO David MacLennan, 56, will replace Gregory Page, 64, as executive chairman of the company's board, Cargill said in a statement on Thursday. Page, who preceded MacLennan as CEO, will remain on the board as an executive director.

"Now is the time" for MacLennan to lead the board, Page said in the statement.

Minnesota-based Cargill is one of the world's largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader.

Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp. Recently, the companies have faced new competition from trading houses in Asia.

MacLennan joined Cargill in 1991 and in 2000 left the company for two years for another job. After his return, he was named chief financial officer in 2008 and elected to the board. He became president and chief operating officer in 2011 and CEO in 2013.

Separately, Cargill is losing Patrick Bowe, a corporate vice president, to smaller rival The Andersons Inc in November. The Andersons said on Wednesday that it had hired Bowe as its next CEO after an extensive search. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Matthew Lewis)