Cargill CEO takes on additional role of executive chairman

CHICAGO, Sept 10 Cargill Inc's chief
executive officer will take on the additional job of executive
chairman in the latest shift among senior management at the
commodity trading house.
CEO David MacLennan, 56, will replace Gregory Page, 64, as
executive chairman of the company's board, Cargill said in a
statement on Thursday. Page, who preceded MacLennan as CEO, will
remain on the board as an executive director.
"Now is the time" for MacLennan to lead the board, Page said
in the statement.
Minnesota-based Cargill is one of the world's largest
privately held corporations and a top commodities trader.
Cargill is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the
flow of agricultural goods around the world, competing against
rivals Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and
Louis Dreyfus Corp. Recently, the companies have
faced new competition from trading houses in Asia.
MacLennan joined Cargill in 1991 and in 2000 left the
company for two years for another job. After his return, he was
named chief financial officer in 2008 and elected to the board.
He became president and chief operating officer in 2011 and CEO
in 2013.
Separately, Cargill is losing Patrick Bowe, a corporate vice
president, to smaller rival The Andersons Inc in
November. The Andersons said on Wednesday that it had hired Bowe
as its next CEO after an extensive search.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Matthew Lewis)