Cargill likely to stay private, CEO says

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
MIAMI Jan 27 Cargill Inc, one of the world's largest privately held corporations and a top commodities trader, will probably not go public anytime soon, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
David MacLennan, who has been CEO for the past 13 months, said the families who own Cargill are committed to keeping the company private.
"We have the support of the family owners keeping their cash in the company," MacLennan said at a commodities conference in Miami.
"I don't see public ownership coming anytime soon," he added.
Cargill, a leading global grains exporter, is among four "ABCD" companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: