UPDATE 1-Cargill names former chief exec of Sara Lee as CFO

CHICAGO, April 1 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc on Monday said it named Marcel Smits, the former
chief executive of packaged food maker Sara Lee Corp, as its
chief financial officer effective April 15.
Smits became Sara Lee's CEO in 2011 after two years as the
company's chief financial officer. During his tenure at Sara Lee
the company split into two companies, Hillshire Brands,
a North American food company that kept Sara Lee as one of its
product brands, and D.E Master Blenders 1753, a coffee and tea
business listed and based in the Netherlands.
Minneapolis-based Cargill, one of the world's largest
privately held businesses, markets food, agricultural, financial
and industrial products worldwide.
Smits - who fills the position vacated by Sergio Rial who
left Cargill in November 2012 - is a native of the Netherlands
and also held positions for Unilever in Europe, Latin America
and Asia, and two Dutch companies - Vendex KBB and KPN.