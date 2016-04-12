版本:
Cargill exec says China may consider exporting corn stocks

LAUSANNE, April 12 China may reduce its large corn stocks by increasing ethanol production or even exporting the grain, Cargill's president of agricultural supply chain said on Tuesday.

Gert-Jan van den Akker said at the FT Commodities Summit that it was "fifty-fifty" whether China would export some of the stock. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

