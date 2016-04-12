Cargill exec says China may consider exporting corn stocks

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
LAUSANNE, April 12 China may reduce its large corn stocks by increasing ethanol production or even exporting the grain, Cargill's president of agricultural supply chain said on Tuesday.
Gert-Jan van den Akker said at the FT Commodities Summit that it was "fifty-fifty" whether China would export some of the stock. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.