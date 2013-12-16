UPDATE 1-Cargill boosts chocolate making despite global bean deficit

* Cargill to spend $48 million on chocolate plant expansion
* Europe processes 40 pct of the world's cocoa beans
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Cargill, one of the
world's top cocoa dealers, is doubling capacity at its biggest
European chocolate facility to meet growing demand, the company
said on Monday, despite expectations of another global bean
deficit.
Cargill will spend $48 million to expand its chocolate
making facility in Mouscron, Belgium, over the next two years as
demand grows in Europe. New production lines are set to be
operational in summer 2014, the company said in a release.
The capacity of the Belgian plant, one of two owned by the
company there according to its website, was not provided.
The move comes as cocoa prices hover around the highest
levels in more than two years, sugar nears five-month lows and
sources say Cargill is in negotiations to buy Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business.
"There are good profits to be made in making chocolate as
retail prices are rising, consumers are eating more, and sugar
is half the price it was and accounts for around 50 percent of
chocolate," one veteran cocoa dealer said.
Cargill is one of the four so-called "ABCD" companies that
dominate the flow of global agricultural commodities and is one
of the biggest buyers of cocoa with bean operations in Europe,
West Africa, Asia, the United States and Brazil.
Europe is by far the biggest cocoa processing and chocolate
consuming region, with roughly 40 percent of the world's cocoa
grinding taking place in factories there, International Cocoa
Organization (ICCO) data showed. Grinding is the processing of
beans primarily into butter used to make chocolate bars and
powder to make chocolate flavored treats such as biscuits.
The Cargill expansion comes as the company has been
negotiating to buy ADM Cocoa, a deal that legal experts have
said could raise anti-trust issues in Europe, where the two
companies overlap a lot. ADM is also an "ABCD" company.
In October, Reuters reported that Cargill was in the final
stages of a deal to buy ADM Cocoa.
Veteran dealers noted the investment in Belgium is much
smaller than the $2 billion valuation for ADM Cocoa.
"Cargill is a long term planner and that is a strategic
commitment to the business rather than tactical and/or motivated
by short term supply-and-demand gyrations," said one veteran
cocoa dealer.
While Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate has 12 production facilities
in Europe, ADM has five, their websites showed.
The expanded factory will obtain cocoa butter and other raw
materials from Cargill's plants in The Netherlands and France,
the company said.
The expansion coincides with global cocoa grinding capacity
that is well above current needs and cutting into some profit
margins at that level.
The over-capacity is further exacerbated by widely expected
global cocoa deficits during the past 2012/13 crop year
(October/September) and current 2013/14 year because of lower
production and better-than-expected demand. The ICCO upwardly
revised its world grindings in 2012/13 to 4.05 million tonnes, a
measure of demand, up 2.4 percent above the prior season.