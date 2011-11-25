Cargill rejigs coal trading team-sources

LONDON Nov 25 Cargill Coal, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant Cargill Inc. has restructured its Geneva-based coal trading team but no jobs have been cut and the company remains committed to its coal business, Cargill sources said.

Patrick Bracken, who led the coal team and is expected to retire in a few years time, will move back to Cargill in the U.S. in January to take up another position with Cargill.

Aran Scutcher, one of the Geneva team, has relocated to Singapore for 18 months to expand the company's Pacific coal business but the remaining members of the Swiss team will stay in their current roles and location, the sources said.

"The desk isn't closing in Geneva, we're fully committed to the coal business," one source said.

"We're going through a restructuring of our energy business," another source said.

On Thursday, a media report had said that Cargill was merging its coal unit with its gas and power divisions as part of a plan to shift coal trading to the U.S. but this was inaccurate, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)