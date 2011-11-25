UPDATE 1-Cargill rejigs coal trading team-sources

* Patrick Bracken to return to U.S. in Jan

* Aran Scutcher relocates to Singapore

* Cargill committed to coal business (Adds background)

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON, Nov 25 Cargill Coal, a subsidiary of agricultural trading giant Cargill Inc. has restructured its Geneva-based coal trading team but no jobs have been cut and the company remains committed to its coal business, Cargill sources said.

The coal market has been alive with rumours that trading firms, who have had a challenging year with stagnant coal prices, are going to start scaling back or pulling out of coal .

"The desk isn't closing in Geneva, we're fully committed to the coal business," one source said.

"We're going through a restructuring of our energy business," another source said.

Aside from the lack of price movement, traders have been facing a growing squeeze on day-to-day trading finance, a development which could force some of the small to medium-sized players out of the business.

"Some of the banks now want 100 percent of cash paid up front to the full value of any Letters of Credit before they'll allow an LC to be opened - this can't continue because if it does it will kill trade around the world," a Swiss-based trader at a large energy and commodities firm said.

Noble Group, of the world's biggest physical coal traders, shut its London coal desk in October and will focus on growing its existing and well-established Asian business.

Swiss-based coal and steel trader Carbofer said on Thursday it was close to finalising the sale of a majority stake to Indian iron ore player Psons in order to raise much-needed capital.

Patrick Bracken, who led the coal team and is expected to retire in a few years time, will move back to Cargill in the U.S. in January to take up another position with Cargill.

Aran Scutcher, one of the Geneva team, has relocated to Singapore for 18 months to expand the company's Pacific coal business but the remaining members of the Swiss team will stay in their current roles and location, the sources said.

On Thursday, a media report had said that Cargill was merging its coal unit with its gas and power divisions as part of a plan to shift coal trading to the U.S. but this was inaccurate, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig)