Cargill may have broken law over Colombia land buying -Oxfam

| BOGOTA, Sept 27
BOGOTA, Sept 27 U.S. commodities trader Cargill
bought a large area of farming land in Colombia many
times bigger than the legal limit by setting up dozens of "shell
companies", violating the spirit of agrarian reform laws,
charity Oxfam said in a report Friday.
In the research report "Divide and Purchase," Oxfam says
Cargill set up the companies to buy land up to the legal limit
for any individual or company, to farm all of the adjoining land
as a single plantation and get around restrictions designed to
promote distribution of land to smallholder farmers.
Oxfam says that Cargill's purchase of at least 52,576
hectares (130,000 acres) in the eastern Altillanura plains
through companies registered from 2010 and 2012, all listing the
same agricultural activity and address, may have broken the law.
"The company violated the spirit of the law by accumulating
an area at least 30 times greater than the permitted limit,"
Oxfam said in its report which also listed other lesser known
local and foreign companies it said also circumvented land laws.
Cargill spokeswoman Lori Johnson told Reuters the land in
question was "not suitable for growing crops on any scale
without significant investment," for example to correct acidic
soils and build infrastructure to transport crops.
"Where we disagree with Oxfam is on what are the policies
that really lead to stability, poverty reduction and increased
food security. And, in this particular instance we clearly
disagree with their interpretation of the law," Johnson said.
Colombia has one of the highest rates of land concentration
in the world, Oxfam says, with 80 percent of the land owned by
14 percent of landowners. Legal limits on land purchases
including in the Altillanura plains, are a key part of
Colombia's land-reform effort.
Individuals and companies are only able to buy much smaller
areas of land between 36 and 1,725 hectares (89 and 4,262 acres)
in the region, Oxfam said.
Access to land was one of the issues that spawned a bloody
and on-going five-decade conflict in which rebels, the FARC and
smaller guerrilla group, the ELN, have been trying to topple the
government.
Agrarian reform is a hot political issue and was the first
issue to be tackled at peace talks taking place in Cuba between
the government and the main guerrilla group, the Revolutionary
Armed Forces of Colombia, better known as the FARC.
The report says Cargill was assisted in the purchases by law
firm Brigard and Urrutia. A former Colombia ambassador to the
United States, Carlos Urrutia, was a senior partner in the firm
at the time of Cargill's purchases. He resigned from his
diplomatic post in July when stories of the land buying first
emerged, Oxfam said.
All 36 Cargill-linked "shell" companies stated the same
address, listed the same sole board member and principal legal
representative and the same economic activity - production of
cereals, oil seeds and leguminous crops, Oxfam said.
Oxfam says the actions of Cargill and other companies
threaten to derail efforts to help small farmers and erode
efforts to address social inequality, an issue that features on
the agenda of peace talks between the government and FARC.
Regardless of whether Cargill broke the law in Colombia, the
government is trying to encourage investment by agricultural
firms whose know-how and capital it says can develop terrain
largely hostile to farming.
Oxfam in turn argues that the government should invest in
infrastructure in order to make smallholder farming viable there
and to improve livelihoods of rural dwellers. That would also
ensure production of locally consumed staples rather than
encouraging "monoculture," or production of single crops like
soy, for export markets, Oxfam says.