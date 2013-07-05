RPT-EXCLUSIVE-States join U.S. probe of Cargill/ConAgra flour deal

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, July 3 A group of wheat-growing
states has joined the U.S. Justice Department in investigating a
proposed joint venture by Cargill, CHS and ConAgra, which would
make the largest U.S. flour miller even larger, two sources told
Reuters.
About a dozen states, led by Oklahoma's attorney general,
will join the department's antitrust division in a review of the
plan by ConAgra Foods Inc to join Horizon Milling, a
joint venture of Cargill Inc. and CHS Inc.
The deal would combine their U.S. flour milling businesses
into a venture that would control about one-third of U.S.
capacity, dwarfing all competitors in size and market reach. The
deal was announced on March 5.
"The antitrust division is investigating a proposed joint
venture between ConAgra Foods, Cargill and CHS Inc that would
combine the flour milling operations of ConAgra Mills and
Horizon Milling into a new joint venture called Ardent Mills,"
said Justice Department spokeswoman Gina Talamona.
Horizon Milling is currently the largest U.S. miller.
Oklahoma and the other states are concerned that the new
venture, to be called Ardent Mills, will have the power to
illegally push down prices received by farmers for their wheat,
the sources said.
They will also look at the impact on prices companies and
consumers pay for flour, the sources said.
The fact that states are involved typically gives the
Justice Department additional resources - and sometimes creates
additional pressure - to ensure that a proposed transaction
complies with antitrust law.
ConAgra and Cargill said that they had not been contacted by
the attorneys general.
The other major player in the wheat milling business is
Archer Daniels Midland Co, which has about 17 percent of
U.S. wheat milling capacity, according to the American Antitrust
Institute, a nonprofit group that advocates for competition in
business.
AAI said in an April letter to the Justice Department that
the proposed joint venture "raises potentially significant
competitive concerns."
Agriculture, already a fairly concentrated market, has a
history of price-fixing, said Thomas Horton, a veteran Justice
Department litigator who now teaches antitrust courses at the
University of South Dakota School of Law.
"It's a very bad deal. To me, it's just a plan to implement
a price-fixing conspiracy through what's called a joint
venture," Horton said.
But one industry expert, who asked not to be identified for
business reasons, noted that the companies were not the only
buyers of U.S. wheat. "It seems like a concern that could be
overblown if you don't take into account that they have to
compete with people who export wheat as well," the expert said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 958
million bushels of U.S. wheat will be used for food in the
2013/14 marketing year, which started on June 1, while 975
million bushels will be exported.
CHS, owned by farmers and cooperatives, said the deal would
be good for farmers. "We are entering this venture because it
brings good value for our farmers and cooperatives," said
spokeswoman Lani Jordan.
ConAgra spokeswoman Becky Niiya added that assuming the
joint venture is approved, it "will continue to face significant
competition from many other companies." The companies expect the
joint venture to close in late 2013.
If the Justice Department decides the venture would violate
antitrust laws, it can ask a court to block it or require asset
sales.
"Even something as storable as wheat, you're still a
price-taker ultimately," said Patrick Woodall of Food and Water
Watch, a public interest group. "I think this deal should be
stopped irrespective of any divestiture plan."
The proposed Ardent Mills would have 44 flour mills as well
as bakery mix and specialty bakery facilities.
After Horizon Milling, Archer Daniels Midland is the
second-largest U.S. miller and ConAgra is No. 3.