版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 21日 星期三 00:07 BJT

U.S. approves deal that makes biggest flour miller even bigger

WASHINGTON May 20 Food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc, Cargill Inc and CHS Inc have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge their North American flour mill operations after recently agreeing to sell four mills to a Japanese company.

The companies had announced in March 2013 that ConAgra Foods Inc would join Horizon Milling, a joint venture of Cargill Inc. and CHS Inc. that is the largest flour miller in America. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐