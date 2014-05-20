U.S. approves deal that makes biggest flour miller even bigger

WASHINGTON May 20 Food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc, Cargill Inc and CHS Inc have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge their North American flour mill operations after recently agreeing to sell four mills to a Japanese company.

The companies had announced in March 2013 that ConAgra Foods Inc would join Horizon Milling, a joint venture of Cargill Inc. and CHS Inc. that is the largest flour miller in America. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)