U.S. approves deal that makes biggest flour miller even bigger

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
WASHINGTON May 20 Food and grain-handling companies ConAgra Foods Inc, Cargill Inc and CHS Inc have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge their North American flour mill operations after recently agreeing to sell four mills to a Japanese company.
The companies had announced in March 2013 that ConAgra Foods Inc would join Horizon Milling, a joint venture of Cargill Inc. and CHS Inc. that is the largest flour miller in America. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319